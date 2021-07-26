Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

6-2-2, FB: 3

(six, two, two; FB: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 26, 2021 7:56 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 26, 2021 7:56 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

July 26, 2021 7:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 26, 2021 12:16 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 26, 2021 12:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

July 25, 2021 10:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service