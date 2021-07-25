Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-7-2-9, FB: 9
(three, seven, two, nine; FB: nine)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-7-2-9, FB: 9
(three, seven, two, nine; FB: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments