Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-7-2-9, FB: 9

(three, seven, two, nine; FB: nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 25, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 25, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 25, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 25, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 25, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

July 25, 2021 12:19 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service