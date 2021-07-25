Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

9-4-5, FB: 9

(nine, four, five; FB: nine)

