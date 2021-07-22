Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
20-28-29-33-34, Lucky Ball: 4
(twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
05-08-14-25-29, Power-Up: 3
(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine; Power, Up: three)
1-9-4, FB: 3
(one, nine, four; FB: three)
1-2-7, FB: 2
(one, two, seven; FB: two)
2-4-9-0, FB: 3
(two, four, nine, zero; FB: three)
1-9-8-8, FB: 2
(one, nine, eight, eight; FB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
Comments