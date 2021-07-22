SC Lottery

Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

20-28-29-33-34, Lucky Ball: 4

(twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

05-08-14-25-29, Power-Up: 3

(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine; Power, Up: three)

1-9-4, FB: 3

(one, nine, four; FB: three)

1-2-7, FB: 2

(one, two, seven; FB: two)

2-4-9-0, FB: 3

(two, four, nine, zero; FB: three)

1-9-8-8, FB: 2

(one, nine, eight, eight; FB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

