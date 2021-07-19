Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-38-42-46-48, Lucky Ball: 1
(eleven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-38-42-46-48, Lucky Ball: 1
(eleven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments