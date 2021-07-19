Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

11-38-42-46-48, Lucky Ball: 1

(eleven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $128 million

02-03-09-24-29, Power-Up: 2

(two, three, nine, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)

7-4-0, FB: 4

(seven, four, zero; FB: four)

9-5-3, FB:

(nine, five, three; FB: zero)

9-8-8-9, FB: 4

(nine, eight, eight, nine; FB: four)

2-4-1-6, FB:

(two, four, one, six; FB: zero)

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 19, 2021 10:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 19, 2021 10:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 19, 2021 10:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 19, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 19, 2021 10:14 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 19, 2021 7:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service