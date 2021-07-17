Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-6-4-7, FB: 6
(two, six, four, seven; FB: six)
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-6-4-7, FB: 6
(two, six, four, seven; FB: six)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments