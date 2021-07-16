Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
1-1-5-5, FB: 2
(one, one, five, five; FB: two)
