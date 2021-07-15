Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

04-22-25-34-35, Power-Up: 3

(four, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: three)

4-3-2, FB: 5

(four, three, two; FB: five)

3-1-5, FB: 5

(three, one, five; FB: five)

3-4-1-5, FB: 5

(three, four, one, five; FB: five)

5-9-2-5, FB: 5

(five, nine, two, five; FB: five)

33-46-52-59-62, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

