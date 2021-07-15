Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $117 million
04-22-25-34-35, Power-Up: 3
(four, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: three)
4-3-2, FB: 5
(four, three, two; FB: five)
3-1-5, FB: 5
(three, one, five; FB: five)
3-4-1-5, FB: 5
(three, four, one, five; FB: five)
5-9-2-5, FB: 5
(five, nine, two, five; FB: five)
33-46-52-59-62, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Comments