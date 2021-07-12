Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

11-12-22-24-46, Lucky Ball: 13

(eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

17-23-28-32-35, Power-Up: 3

(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five; Power, Up: three)

8-0-2, FB: 7

(eight, zero, two; FB: seven)

1-1-4, FB: 6

(one, one, four; FB: six)

2-4-2-1, FB: 7

(two, four, two, one; FB: seven)

2-6-2-1, FB: 6

(two, six, two, one; FB: six)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

