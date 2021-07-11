Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-0-6, FB: 9
(five, zero, six; FB: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game.
