Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5-8-3-8, FB: 9

(five, eight, three, eight; FB: nine)

