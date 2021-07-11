Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

7-5-5, FB:

(seven, five, five; FB: zero)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 11, 2021 2:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 11, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 11, 2021 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 11, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 12:01 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 12:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service