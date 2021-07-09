Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-17-18-35-44, Lucky Ball: 18
(two, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
