Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
02-17-18-35-44, Lucky Ball: 18
(two, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
02-05-15-16-22, Power-Up: 2
(two, five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two; Power, Up: two)
1-1-5, FB: 8
(one, one, five; FB: eight)
4-0-4, FB: 1
(four, zero, four; FB: one)
3-0-7-4, FB: 8
(three, zero, seven, four; FB: eight)
2-5-0-3, FB: 1
(two, five, zero, three; FB: one)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Comments