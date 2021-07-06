Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-05-06-20-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(two, five, six, twenty, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
