Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4-5-5, FB: 6

(four, five, five; FB: six)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 05, 2021 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 05, 2021 8:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 05, 2021 8:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 05, 2021 8:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

July 05, 2021 7:32 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 05, 2021 7:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service