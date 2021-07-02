Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

04-09-25-34-35, Power-Up: 2

(four, nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

8-4-8, FB: 9

(eight, four, eight; FB: nine)

0-5-5, FB: 9

(zero, five, five; FB: nine)

6-6-6-2, FB: 9

(six, six, six, two; FB: nine)

2-4-9-0, FB: 9

(two, four, nine, zero; FB: nine)

24-29-50-65-66, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4

(twenty-four, twenty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

