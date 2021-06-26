Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-6-1, FB: 4
(four, six, one; FB: four)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-6-1, FB: 4
(four, six, one; FB: four)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments