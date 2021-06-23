Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-26-48-51-59, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

(one, twenty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

23-25-31-33-34, Power-Up: 5

(twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four; Power, Up: five)

0-0-4, FB: 7

(zero, zero, four; FB: seven)

6-5-3, FB: 2

(six, five, three; FB: two)

5-1-7-3, FB: 7

(five, one, seven, three; FB: seven)

0-7-9-8, FB: 2

(zero, seven, nine, eight; FB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

