Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-43-56-63-68, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(four, forty-three, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

18-21-26-28-34, Power-Up: 2

(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

7-9-2, FB: 4

(seven, nine, two; FB: four)

9-4-5, FB: 9

(nine, four, five; FB: nine)

4-1-0-7, FB: 4

(four, one, zero, seven; FB: four)

8-9-1-9, FB: 9

(eight, nine, one, nine; FB: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

June 11, 2021 11:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

June 11, 2021 11:02 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 11, 2021 10:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

June 11, 2021 10:54 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

June 11, 2021 9:57 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 11, 2021 9:57 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service