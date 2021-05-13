Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

03-07-25-31-36, Lucky Ball: 8

(three, seven, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

01-23-24-27-38, Power-Up: 2

(one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

6-2-8, FB: 4

(six, two, eight; FB: four)

7-2-9, FB: 3

(seven, two, nine; FB: three)

3-9-6-4, FB: 4

(three, nine, six, four; FB: four)

8-0-6-4, FB: 3

(eight, zero, six, four; FB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

