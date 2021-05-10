Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-31-32-42-44, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-31-32-42-44, Lucky Ball: 7
(four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments