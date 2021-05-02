Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

03-28-30-33-36, Power-Up: 2

(three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

9-1-7

(nine, one, seven)

6-0-3-8

(six, zero, three, eight)

9-3-6-0

(nine, three, six, zero)

35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

May 01, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 01, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 01, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

May 01, 2021 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 01, 2021 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

May 01, 2021 12:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service