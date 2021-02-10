Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-5-3-4

(three, five, three, four)

