Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-13-14-19-31, Lucky Ball: 7
(two, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: seven)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-13-14-19-31, Lucky Ball: 7
(two, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Lucky Ball: seven)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments