Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

22-24-33-42-45, Lucky Ball: 5

(twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

09-13-18-19-25, Power-Up: 2

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

(nine, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five; Power, Up: two)

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

8-6-2-7

(eight, six, two, seven)

5-1-9-0

(five, one, nine, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

November 09, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

November 09, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

November 09, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

November 09, 2020 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

November 09, 2020 1:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

November 08, 2020 7:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service