Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-16-18-23-37, Lucky Ball: 7
(eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
11-16-18-23-37, Lucky Ball: 7
(eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments