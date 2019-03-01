SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
29-33-39-60-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
05-06-16-17-18, Power-Up: 3
(five, six, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen; Power, Up: three)
4-8-7
(four, eight, seven)
1-6-1
(one, six, one)
8-1-3-1
(eight, one, three, one)
3-5-4-1
(three, five, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
