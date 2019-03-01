Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

March 01, 2019 11:14 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

29-33-39-60-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)

05-06-16-17-18, Power-Up: 3

(five, six, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen; Power, Up: three)

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

1-6-1

(one, six, one)

8-1-3-1

(eight, one, three, one)

3-5-4-1

(three, five, four, one)

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

  Comments  

things to do