Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-3-2-9
(one, three, two, nine)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-3-2-9
(one, three, two, nine)
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Palmetto Cash 5' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun NewsSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments