Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-5-0-0
(seven, five, zero, zero)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-5-0-0
(seven, five, zero, zero)
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
SC Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun NewsSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments