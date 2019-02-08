Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-8-7-9
(three, eight, seven, nine)
