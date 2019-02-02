Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

February 02, 2019 11:20 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

05-10-15-24-26, Power-Up: 2

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six; Power, Up: two)

9-0-2

(nine, zero, two)

6-9-2

(six, nine, two)

5-6-5-6

(five, six, five, six)

5-6-0-1

(five, six, zero, one)

10-17-18-43-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 5

(ten, seventeen, eighteen, forty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: five)

