SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
05-10-15-24-26, Power-Up: 2
(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six; Power, Up: two)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
9-0-2
(nine, zero, two)
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
5-6-5-6
(five, six, five, six)
5-6-0-1
(five, six, zero, one)
10-17-18-43-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 5
(ten, seventeen, eighteen, forty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: five)
Comments