SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-37-48-66-68, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 5
(two, thirty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
09-11-15-24-37, Power-Up: 2
(nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)
8-8-4
(eight, eight, four)
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
9-9-2-5
(nine, nine, two, five)
7-6-9-5
(seven, six, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
