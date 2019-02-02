Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

February 02, 2019 01:34 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-37-48-66-68, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 5

(two, thirty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $125 million

09-11-15-24-37, Power-Up: 2

(nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

8-8-4

(eight, eight, four)

1-3-6

(one, three, six)

9-9-2-5

(nine, nine, two, five)

7-6-9-5

(seven, six, nine, five)

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

  Comments  

things to do