Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-2-0-9
(six, two, zero, nine)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-2-0-9
(six, two, zero, nine)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
SC Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments