Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

January 16, 2019 11:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

05-15-16-24-31, Power-Up: 4

(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one; Power, Up: four)

4-3-4

(four, three, four)

0-1-2

(zero, one, two)

3-2-4-3

(three, two, four, three)

2-8-1-8

(two, eight, one, eight)

14-29-31-56-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, fifty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

  Comments  

things to do