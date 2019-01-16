SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
05-15-16-24-31, Power-Up: 4
(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one; Power, Up: four)
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
0-1-2
(zero, one, two)
3-2-4-3
(three, two, four, three)
2-8-1-8
(two, eight, one, eight)
14-29-31-56-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, fifty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
