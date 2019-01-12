Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1-4-6
(one, four, six)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1-4-6
(one, four, six)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
SC Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments