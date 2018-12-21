Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

December 21, 2018 11:10 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

10-13-61-62-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(ten, thirteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

08-15-25-26-33, Power-Up: 2

(eight, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)

5-1-7

(five, one, seven)

9-7-4

(nine, seven, four)

4-0-2-3

(four, zero, two, three)

7-8-6-4

(seven, eight, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $281 million

  Comments  

things to do