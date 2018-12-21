SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-13-61-62-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3
(ten, thirteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)
08-15-25-26-33, Power-Up: 2
(eight, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)
5-1-7
(five, one, seven)
9-7-4
(nine, seven, four)
4-0-2-3
(four, zero, two, three)
7-8-6-4
(seven, eight, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $281 million
