North Myrtle Beach man dies after Wednesday accident involving motorcycle

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is actively investigating this incident. McClatchy File

A North Myrtle Beach man is dead after a Wednesday night crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened neat Seaboard street Commons avenue. Timothy Cournoyer died after arriving at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to the Horry County coroner’s office. He was 56.

Cournoyer lived in North Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police are investigating the crash. It is not clear whether Cournoyer was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash or not.