Traffic

North Myrtle Beach man dies after Wednesday accident involving motorcycle

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is actively investigating this incident.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is actively investigating this incident. McClatchy File

A North Myrtle Beach man is dead after a Wednesday night crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened neat Seaboard street Commons avenue. Timothy Cournoyer died after arriving at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to the Horry County coroner’s office. He was 56.

Cournoyer lived in North Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police are investigating the crash. It is not clear whether Cournoyer was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash or not.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III writes about crime, courts and police for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station.He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. Hablo espanol.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service