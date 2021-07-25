Coroner IDs pedestrian hit and killed by truck on Highway 501 in Horry County

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified, Gabrielle Sharkey, 22, as the pedestrian who died after being hit by a truck Friday night.

Sharkey lived in the Carolina Forest neighborhood of Horry County, the Coroner’s Office said. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road at 10:50 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

Sharkey was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling south on Highway 501, Pye said.

The driver and other occupants in the truck were wearing seat belts and were not injured.