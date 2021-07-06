Myrtle Beach man killed after vehicle strikes utility pole in Jasper County, officials say

A Myrtle Beach man died Sunday after a vehicle he was driving ran off a busy Jasper County highway into a ditch then a utility pole, according to a Ridgeland Police Department news release.

Kyle Blue Boatwright, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken.

Police say Boatwright, who was the only person in the vehicle, was “driving too fast for conditions” when the incident occurred at 10:44 a.m.

The 2002 Chevrolet Tracker ran off the right side of Coosaw Scene Drive near Roseland Road into a ditch and struck a ditch culvert, which caused the vehicle to “go airborne into a utility pole,” the release said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.