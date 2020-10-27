Education
SC’s K-12 schools have seen nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases since classes began
S.C. K-12 schools have seen 184 new coronavirus cases since Friday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.
The 1,956 cases recorded since school began include 1,364 student cases and 592 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Tuesday.
When numbers were last reported Friday, K-12 schools had 1,772 cases, according to a previous article from The State.
The data apply to all SC public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.
The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.
Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student or employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.
Here are number of cases reported in the previous 30 days for specific schools in Lexington and Richland counties:
Lexington 1
- Beechwood Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Carolina Springs Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Carolina Springs Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Centerville Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Gilbert High: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Gilbert Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Lake Murray Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Lexington High: 10 student cases
- Lexington Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Meadow Glen Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Meadow Glen Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Midway Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
Pelion High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
Pleasant Hill Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
Rocky Creek Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Saxe Gotha Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- White Knoll High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- White Knoll Middle; fewer than 5 employee cases
Lexington 2
- Airport High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Cayce Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Herbert A. Wood Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
Pine Ridge Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
New Bridge Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases
R.H. Fulmer Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
Saluda River Academy for the Arts: Fewer than 5 student cases
Lexington 3
- Batesburg-Leesville Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Batesburg-Leesville High: Fewer than 5 student cases
Lexington 4
- Sandhills Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Swansea High Freshman Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases
Lexington-Richland 5
- Chapin Intermediate: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Chapin Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Dutch Fork Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Dutch Fork High: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- H.E. Corley Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Irmo High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Irmo Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Leapheart Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases
- River Springs Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Spring Hill High: Fewer than 5 student cases
Richland 1
- Pendergrass-Fairwold School: Fewer than 5 employee cases
Richland 2
- North Springs Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases
Private schools in Richland County
- Ben Lippen: 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases
- Hammond: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Heathwood Hall: Fewer than 5 student cases
- St. Peter’s Catholic School: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Timmerman: Fewer than 5 student cases
Private schools in Lexington County
- Arrows Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Grace Christian School: Fewer than 5 employee cases
- Heritage Christian Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases
- Lake Murray Baptist Church Kindergarten: Fewer than 5 student cases
