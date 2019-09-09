Here’s when Horry County schools will make up days missed during Hurricane Dorian

Are school buses safe without seatbelts? How buses are designed to keep kids safe Ever wondered how school buses keep kids safe without seatbelts? The National Transportation Safety Board explains compartmentalization, and the enhanced safety benefit of lap/shoulder belts on school buses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wondered how school buses keep kids safe without seatbelts? The National Transportation Safety Board explains compartmentalization, and the enhanced safety benefit of lap/shoulder belts on school buses.

Horry County students returned to class Monday after a lengthy hurricane-related absence, but those missed days were quickly replaced on the school year calendar.

Superintendent Rick Maxes announced during the HCS board meeting that make-up days will be Oct. 14-15, Jan. 17 and Feb. 18.

January 17, at the end of the first semester, will be a half day, Maxey explained, while January 16, which was originally scheduled as a half day, will now be a full day.

February 17 is will be a teacher work/staff development day unless future school cancellations are needed, he added.

Mandatory evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian led to the district’s closure for four days last week.