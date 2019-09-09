Education
Here’s when Horry County schools will make up days missed during Hurricane Dorian
Horry County students returned to class Monday after a lengthy hurricane-related absence, but those missed days were quickly replaced on the school year calendar.
Superintendent Rick Maxes announced during the HCS board meeting that make-up days will be Oct. 14-15, Jan. 17 and Feb. 18.
January 17, at the end of the first semester, will be a half day, Maxey explained, while January 16, which was originally scheduled as a half day, will now be a full day.
February 17 is will be a teacher work/staff development day unless future school cancellations are needed, he added.
Mandatory evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian led to the district’s closure for four days last week.
