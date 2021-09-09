7 people arrested in connection to drug trafficking ring out of Myrtle Beach

The Sun News file photo

Seven people are facing charges after being arrested in connection to an interstate drug trafficking ring operating out of Myrtle Beach and Kingstree, the United States Attorney from the District of South Carolina announced Thursday.

The sting — enacted by dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) — targeted those involved in the sale of large quantities of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, and the use of firearms.

The following people were arrested and charged in a recently unsealed federal indictment:

Leroy Junior Cunningham, a/k/a “Black,” a/k/a “Chris,” 45, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Tyrone Brown, a/k/a "Chief," 46, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Alex Letroy Glover, 41, of Conway, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, and 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Tonya Grant Mitchell, 45, of Andrews, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Derrick Lee Cunningham, a/k/a "Ruby Tuby," 43, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Cameron John Kazimierczak, a/k/a "Cam," 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

Marlin Carlos McKnight, a/k/a “Martin Carlos McKnight,” 46, of Goose Creek, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine base (commonly referred to as “crack cocaine”), and a quantity of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Three other suspects are still at large, including Jamel Rashad Small, 32, of Myrtle Beach. Charges against the two other defendants remain sealed.

Agents with the DEA’s Florence Resident Office spearheaded the operation with assistance from the following agencies: Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), United States Marshals Service, and the Kingstree Police Department.