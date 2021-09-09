Crime

7 people arrested in connection to drug trafficking ring out of Myrtle Beach

The Sun News file photo

Seven people are facing charges after being arrested in connection to an interstate drug trafficking ring operating out of Myrtle Beach and Kingstree, the United States Attorney from the District of South Carolina announced Thursday.

The sting — enacted by dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) — targeted those involved in the sale of large quantities of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, and the use of firearms.

The following people were arrested and charged in a recently unsealed federal indictment:

Three other suspects are still at large, including Jamel Rashad Small, 32, of Myrtle Beach. Charges against the two other defendants remain sealed.

Agents with the DEA’s Florence Resident Office spearheaded the operation with assistance from the following agencies: Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), United States Marshals Service, and the Kingstree Police Department.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
