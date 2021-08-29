Paramedic bled to death after being stabbed in his SC home, cops say

The body of a paramedic was found in his home after he was stabbed and bled to death, South Carolina officials said.

Jonathan Pressley Wells’ death is being investigated as a homicide, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.

The 50-year-old Greenwood resident’s cause of death was exsanguination due to injuries sustained from a stab wound, according to Cox. Exsanguination is the severe loss of blood, or the action of draining a body of blood.

Deputies found Wells’ body on Aug. 24 at about 8 a.m., the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputies were performing a welfare check at Wells’ home in the Augusta Fields subdivision, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the welfare check was made after Wells didn’t show up to work, the Associated Press reported. Wells spent 26 years working for Greenwood County EMS, according to his obituary.

There is no word on a motive for the stabbing, and no arrests have been reported.

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the public, according to the Index-Journal.

Because Wells was a Greenwood County employee, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation so the sheriff’s office avoids any conflicts of interest.

Anyone who has information about the stabbing is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-942-8600, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Wells was buried at Oakbrook Memorial Park following a funeral service at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel last Friday, according to his obituary.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.