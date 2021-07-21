‘Armed and dangerous’ SC man wanted for murder, sheriff’s office says

A manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous South Carolina man wanted on a murder charge, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Jeremy Glenn Nobles is accused of killing 28-year-old Rebekah Clark in a drive-by shooting last week, officials said.

Nobles, a 26-year-old Warrenville resident, is also wanted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation began on July 15 after deputies responded to a shots fired call at 426 Audubon Circle in North Augusta. That’s near Exit 21 on Interstate 520, which is the junction with S.C. 126.

Deputies found Clark had been shot, and the North Augusta resident was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she died, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire. Information on how Nobles was connected to the shooting was not available.

Anyone who has seen Nobles, or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.