SC man in danger after he was kidnapped at gunpoint, sheriff’s office says

A South Carolina man is believed to be in danger after he was kidnapped at gunpoint last week, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Jhaz Allison was last seen June 24 on Smallridge Street in Aiken, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s near downtown Aiken.

The 29-year-old’s mother told deputies that Allison was taken by force by three men and a woman who were armed, according to the release.

Information on a motive for the kidnapping was not available.

Jhaz Allison was kidnapped at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said. Aiken County Sheriff's Office

The accused kidnappers were driving a white SUV that was located about 5 miles away at the Enmarket Gas Station at about 3 a.m. on June 25, the sheriff’s office said.

Dahkir “Doc” Anderson, Austin Martin, and Sharla Hamilton were all arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, possession of ecstasy, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule II pills, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the release.

Information on a third man accused in the kidnapping was not available.

There was no word on Allison’s whereabouts or condition. Since he was last seen, Allison has not contacted family, friends, or law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office described Allison as a 6-foot-1, 168-pound man.

Anyone who has seen Allison or has information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.