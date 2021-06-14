Myrtle Beach man charged with making pipe bombs as part of ongoing investigation: police

Police sirens. The Sun News file photo

A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested as part of an investigation into homemade explosives in the Grand Strand area, police said.

Charlton Hinnant, 28, was arrested late Friday night by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He is charged with possessing, manufacturing or transporting a destructive device or explosive. He was given a personal recognizance bond and let out of jail Sunday. A personal recognizance bond is a no-cost bail and a promise that the suspect will appear at all court hearings.

Hinnant lists a Myrtle Beach address in the Carolina Ridge apartment complex. The apartment was the site of another arrest that was part of the same investigation earlier this year. In March, Myrtle Beach police found bomb-making materials including explosive powder, PVC pipes and disassembled shotgun shells.

Ashley Lynn Rom, 24, was arrested March 31 after Myrtle Beach police executed a search warrant on the apartment, where they caught her trying to escape.

Hinnant has previous arrests this year for drug possession and manufacturing. He also was arrested for unlawful carrying a weapon. Those charges are still pending.

Other arrests

In late March, two Myrtle Beach residents attempted to detonate pipe bombs near a busy road in Florence, according to police.

Florence police say Tyler Scott Santaniello and Krystal Raven Jaworski, of Myrtle Beach, tried to set off a pipe bomb March 25 near Radio Drive in Florence. The bombs didn’t detonate, but the incident led to their arrest, the result of a multi-agency investigation sparked by a citizen’s tip to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is involved in the case, and officials say the federal government is likely to work on the investigation.

Failed to detonate

The Florence Police Department worked with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation into Santaniello and Jaworski, which led to the rear parking lot of businesses in the 3000 block of Radio Drive.

Santaniello and Jaworski were detained there by the Darlington Sheriff, but charges of attempted use of a destructive device came from Florence police.

Santaniello was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center on March 28. He was released on a $50,000 surety bond the next day. Court records show that Santaniello lists a Myrtle Beach address near Carolina Forest.

Jaworski was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center on April 1. Her bond was set at $50,000. She has an Ocean Boulevard address, according to court records.

Santaniello has no previous charges in Darlington and only minor traffic offenses in Horry. Jaworski also had no previous charges in Darlington but in Horry has twice plead guilty to possession of cocaine and has a third case pending from 2020. She also pleaded guilty to shoplifting in 2015 and was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest in 2020.

Hinnant’s Apartment

Nearly a week after the failed detonation, Myrtle Beach police arrested Rom when they found bomb-making materials in an apartment and car in the Carolina Ridge complex.

Police found white explosive powder, emptied shotgun shells, cut PVC pipes, fireworks, propane, brake and fuel oil in the apartment and Rom’s car. Shotgun shells are commonly disassembled to harvest the explosive powder inside, police said.

Rom was charged with possessing a destructive device. She was given a $500,000 bond by a magistrate judge April 1.

During the bond hearing, Rom said she is from Ohio and has lived in Myrtle Beach for about a year. She began to defend herself, but Magistrate Judge Clifford Welsh told her it would be wise not to discuss the facts of the case.

The apartment is not Rom’s as she lists a Conway address, according to court records.

During her bond hearing, police said the investigation is ongoing and police are looking for two other suspects. Rom has a previous traffic citation.

State Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Marshals Service also have been involved in the investigation.