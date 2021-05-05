Subject of Horry County police manhunt fled jail after conviction in Oklahoma: records

The subject of last week’s police manhunt near Conway had two prior convictions in Oklahoma, court documents show.

Terry Franklin Brady, who Horry County police say was on the run for about two hours Thursday after firing at police officers and threatening to kill his wife, was convicted in 1999 of escaping from an Oklahoma jail and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court records from the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Brady was being held in jail on five charges — kidnapping, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny of an automobile, and transporting an intoxicating beverage — when he escaped from jail in 1998.

The Tulsa World newspaper reported that in July 1998, Brady and three other inmates sawed their way out of McIntosh County Jail in Eufaula, Oklahoma and locked up the jailer before stealing his pickup truck. No one was hurt in the jailbreak, the newspaper reported. Brady, now 60, was 37 at the time.

The four men took the jail keys and a pocket knife from the jailer, who was the only one working in the facility overnight, according to the Tulsa World.

Brady was convicted of escaping from confinement and of three of the aforementioned charges in 1999. For escaping from jail, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and larceny of an automobile, Brady was sentenced to 10 years in prison, a concurrent sentence covering the two separate cases.

Brady was in prison from 2003 to September 2008, when his sentence expired, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Last week’s manhunt

According to Brady’s arrest warrants from the Horry County Police Department, he held a loaded gun up to his wife’s neck and told her he would kill her while pushing her to the ground last Thursday. He hit her on the face and in the head with his fists and the loaded pistol, which he held up to her head while refusing to let her leave his sight.

Thursday’s events led to a host of charges for which Brady was denied bond on Saturday. Brady is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of firearms and ammo during a violent crime, firing a gun into a dwelling, assault of a high and aggravated nature, criminal domestic violence, arson, and failure to stop for police.

The police pursuit involved Brady wrecking his truck near the location of the incident, at his home address on Miles Standish Court outside Conway, near Fox Hollow Road. After a police pursuit in which he wrecked his truck, Brady began firing a gun at police officers, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

Multiple sources stated that Brady’s elderly mother-in-law lived with Brady and his wife. The Horry County police incident lists two victims, whose names and and identifying information are redacted from the report. The second victim, who was also reportedly assaulted by Brady, escaped to a nearby Food Lion to get help while the first victim was still at the incident location, according to the incident report.

Officials said Brady set a “fully-involved structure fire” at the site of Thursday’s incident, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

Before Brady was captured and arrested, Horry County police warned residents of the site of the incident near Conway to stay indoors, saying that Brady was “armed and dangerous.”

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the police department is investigating everything that happened up until the point where Brady allegedly fired a gun. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating what happened after Brady is said to have fired a gun, Moskov said.

At Brady’s bond hearing, a victim’s advocate told the Horry County magistrate judge that the victims feared Brady would kill them if he were released from jail.

Brady spoke at the end of his hearing, saying he had experienced drug-induced hallucinations during the past week.