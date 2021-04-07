Armed & dangerous trio sought after two people are killed inside car, SC cops say

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men — called armed and dangerous — after two people were shot and killed Tuesday.

Timmonsville residents Raheim Rajuan Taylor, 27, and Johnathan Antwan Boone, 18, along with Lake City’s Kadeem Cleveland McFadden, 21, are considered persons of interest, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a news release.

The trio might be connected to the shooting deaths of Malik Askins and Lydia Thompson, whose bodies were found in a bullet-riddled car, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on U.S. 76 near Timmonsville, which is about 70 miles east of Columbia.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said autopsies for the 24-year-old Askins and 18-year-old Thompson will be on Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, WMBF reported.

Taylor, Boone, and McFadden are all wanted on outstanding arrest warrants involving previous violent crimes, but as of Wednesday afternoon there are no charges pending against the three related to Tuesday’s shooting, sheriff’s office spokesman Major Michael Nunn told The State.

Taylor is wanted for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to the release. The sheriff’s office described Taylor as a 6-foot, 150-pound man.

Boone is wanted for four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, Nunn said. The sheriff’s office described Boone as a 5-8, 128-pound man.

McFadden is wanted for three counts of attempted murder; unlawful carrying of a pistol; pointing and presenting a firearm; and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release. The sheriff’s office described McFadden as a 6-1, 190-pound man.

Taylor, Boone, and McFadden should not be approached, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on them and the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

